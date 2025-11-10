CNN: The US shutdown is coming to an end. Senate reaches agreement on funding

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Kim Kyung-Hoop)

US President Donald Trump says the US shutdown is nearing an end. The Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement to fund the government until January 30. This was reported by with reference to interlocutors of CNN.

"It looks like we're getting closer to ending the shutdown. You'll hear about it very soon," Trump said.

The channel cites an unnamed source as saying that a bipartisan agreement has been reached in the Senate to fund the government until January 30. A vote on the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for December.

The agreement includes a reversal of Trump's decision to fire federal employees and provisions to prevent similar actions in the future. It also provides funding for food stamps for the entire fiscal year 2026.

The Senate Democratic Party caucus has enough members to implement the plan and end the 40-day government shutdown. At least eight Democratic senators have agreed to vote for the deal, which was reached Sunday night through the mediation of three former governors.

The agreement also ensures that all federal employees will be compensated during the shutdown.

The shutdown began after Congress failed to agree on extending federal funding beyond the end of the budget year. Since then, thousands of federal employees have been furloughed, some have been working without pay, flights have been delayed across the country, and many Americans have been left without food assistance.

The last time such a long shutdown occurred was during President Donald Trump's first term – from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019 – over a dispute over funding for a "wall" on the border with Mexico.