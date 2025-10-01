The U.S. government suspends its work. For the first time since 2019, a shutdown has begun

US government shutdown for the first time in seven years and third time under President Trump

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

The United States government for the first time in seven years and the third time under President Donald Trump has suspended its work because Congress failed to approve a budget in time to finance a number of federal agencies. This was reported by CNN and Bloomberg.

According to CNN, Republicans are demanding that Democrats agree to extend the current funding for another seven weeks. At the same time, Democrats refuse to do so without significant concessions in exchange for their votes to pass any financial bill in the Senate.

Senators left the Capitol on the evening of September 30, Washington time, in a state of "deep uncertainty" about how long the shutdown might last, CNN reports.

On the morning of October 1, the Senate is scheduled to vote again on the same Republican funding plan. Republican leaders promise to bring it up for a vote day after day until enough Democrats give in and agree to reopen the government.

Bloomberg writes that previous government shutdowns have led to the cancellation of immigration hearings and delays in federal lending to homebuyers and small businesses, among other effects.

Reference In the United States, a shutdown is a temporary suspension of the federal government due to lack of funding. If lawmakers do not agree on a budget or temporary funding, government agencies lose the right to spend money.



