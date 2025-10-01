The U.S. government suspends its work. For the first time since 2019, a shutdown has begun
The United States government for the first time in seven years and the third time under President Donald Trump has suspended its work because Congress failed to approve a budget in time to finance a number of federal agencies. This was reported by CNN and Bloomberg.
According to CNN, Republicans are demanding that Democrats agree to extend the current funding for another seven weeks. At the same time, Democrats refuse to do so without significant concessions in exchange for their votes to pass any financial bill in the Senate.
Senators left the Capitol on the evening of September 30, Washington time, in a state of "deep uncertainty" about how long the shutdown might last, CNN reports.
On the morning of October 1, the Senate is scheduled to vote again on the same Republican funding plan. Republican leaders promise to bring it up for a vote day after day until enough Democrats give in and agree to reopen the government.
Bloomberg writes that previous government shutdowns have led to the cancellation of immigration hearings and delays in federal lending to homebuyers and small businesses, among other effects.
Some civil servants are going on forced unpaid leave. Others, whose functions are critical (army, police, etc.), continue to work, but will only receive their salaries when funding is restored.
- In December 2024, both houses of the U.S. Congress passed a three-month funding bill (through March 2025) that avoided the suspension of the government's work. Moreover, the vote in the Senate took place late at night after the previous budget law had expired.
- march 14, 2025 The Senate adopted the government funding law drafted by the Republicans, which helped to avoid a government shutdown (the so-called shutdown).
