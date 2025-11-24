How much money have NATO countries agreed to give to buy US weapons for Ukraine: figures from the Ministry of Defense

Nearly two-thirds of America's weapons spending was announced in the first of more than three months of the PURL initiative, according to Defense Department data

Launch of a missile by the Patriot system (Illustrative photo: NATO)

In more than three and a half months, NATO member states have announced more than $3 billion in funding for the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program. This is evidenced by the data provided in response to a request from LIGA.net, provided by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"As of now, the total announced amount of support under the PURL since its launch in August 2025 is about $3.12 billion. This figure is a generalized public assessment of the level of support to Ukraine under this mechanism," the document, dated November 24, says.

Under the PURL mechanism, partner states (in particular, through NATO structures) purchase U.S.-made weapons and military equipment to be transferred to Ukraine as international military assistance. The Alliance itself coordinates and controls the implementation of these supplies. This project was initiated on August 4, 2025.

Thus, the amount of about $3.12 billion was accumulated in three months and 20 days. At the same time, the allocation of $2 billion (almost 2/3 of the amount as of now) was known to back on September 2 – less than a month after the program was launched.

The Defense Ministry also reminded that a number of countries have already joined the initiative, such as:

→ Netherlands, which were the first to support the project and allocated 500 million euros (over $570 million) for the purchase of missiles for the Patriot system and other air defense equipment;

→ Denmark, Norway and Sweden have jointly formed a $505 million package that includes ammunition for HIMARS and other critical supplies;

→ their support was also announced by Germany and Canada, which confirmed contributions of $500 million each for the purchase of American weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities;

→ Nordic and Baltic countries – Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, and Finland financed the fifth package of their NB8 association with a total of $500 million (in total, the above countries provided about $2.575 billion – Ed.).

At the same time, new partners continue to join the initiative:

→ in particular, Poland has officially joined the PURL and confirmed its intention to allocate $100 million by the end of 2025 for the purchase of US weapons for the needs of the Defense Forces;

→ also Spain has announced a contribution of 100 million euros (about $115 million), which will also be used to purchase American weapons in accordance with the priorities set by the Ukrainian side.