"Support will become stronger". Shmyhal summarizes the results of the Ramstein anniversary

Defense Minister announces delivery of 10,000 artillery shells from Poland to Ukraine within a week

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

During the 30th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine received a signal that support will continue and become stronger. This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following the meeting on September 9.

The Defense Minister announced a list of key agreements reached the day before. With the European Union:

→ commitment to donate 2 million rounds of ammunition – 80% of this amount has already been collected;

→ the possibility of allocating 6.6 billion euros from the EU Peace Fund to purchase American weapons for Ukraine's needs;

→ investments in the defense industry through the SAFE mechanism;

→ 4 billion euros in October and 4 billion euros in November to support Ukraine.

With Germany:

→ transfer of two Patriot systems;

→ contribution to the PURL initiative in the amount of EUR 500 million;

→ financing of the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones for EUR 300 million.

An agreement has been reached with the UK to finance several thousand long-range attack drones to be manufactured in the UK and delivered to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

With Norway:

→ allocation of $8 billion to support Ukraine in 2026;

→ finalization of the contract for interceptor drones;

→ supply of weapons for the Ukrainian brigade, which will be jointly equipped by the Scandinavian and Baltic countries, and launch of a joint training center for Ukrainian military personnel.

An agreement has been reached with Denmark to launch a joint venture with Ukraine to produce long-range weapons.

With Canada:

→ $500 million in funding for the PURL initiative.

→ $220 million to finance Ukrainian drones and other types of military assistance;

→ $165 million for the development of "coalitions of capabilities".

In addition, according to Shmyhal, Sweden has completed work on the 20th aid package, Luxembourg has promised to join the PURL initiative, and Spain has promised to transfer ammunition to the IRIS-T air defense systems.

Lithuania and Ukraine agree on:

→ contribution to the PURL initiative in the amount of EUR 30 million;

→ allocation of 30 million euros to finance Patriot systems to be supplied by Germany.

With the Czech Republic:

→ supply of more than 1 million munitions in 2025;

→ transfer of more than 80 units of equipment;

→ preparation of an aid package worth EUR 61 million;

→ training of F-16 instructor pilots.

With Belgium:

→ EUR 100 million for the PURL initiative.

→ preparation of a new military aid package.

With the Netherlands:

→ €1.2 billion in aid by the end of the year;

→ 450 million euros for the JUMPSTART initiative to support and provide F-16 aircraft in Ukraine;

→ investments in two deep strike projects that other partners can join.

With Poland:

→ preparing a new military aid package that will be delivered to Ukraine soon;

→ transfer of 10,000 155 mm shells in the coming week.

With Latvia:

→ transfer of a €2.5 million support package;

→ contribution to the PURL initiative in the amount of EUR 5 million;

→ supply of Patria APCs for the Ukrainian brigade.

With France:

→ accelerating the implementation of joint industrial projects, in particular in the field of ammunition and drones;

→ transfer of Mirage aircraft and support for Ukraine's aviation capabilities.