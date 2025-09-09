UK to fund and deliver thousands of long-range drones to Ukraine over 12 months – Healey

The weapons will be manufactured in the UK and delivered to Ukraine, said the head of the British Defense Ministry

John Healey (Photo: ANDY RAIN / EPA)

As part of its military assistance to Ukraine, the United Kingdom plans to manufacture and deliver "thousands" of long-range drones to Kyiv. This was announced by the UK secretary of Defense John Healey at the opening of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group, reports Ukrinform.

"Over the next 12 months, the UK will fund thousands of long-range kamikaze strike drones to be manufactured in the UK and delivered to Ukraine," the official said.

He reminded that during the previous Ramstein, in July, a 50-day campaign was launched to accelerate support for Ukraine: during this time, the UK delivered almost 5 million rounds of ammunition, 60,000 artillery shells, missiles and rockets, 2,500 unmanned platforms and 200 electronic warfare and defense systems.

Healey also confirmed that the UK has already allocated more than £1 billion (approximately UAH 55 billion) to purchase critical equipment for Ukraine, and the total amount of international funds for Kyiv has exceeded £2 billion (~UAH 110 billion) for the first time.

"A secure Europe requires a strong Ukraine... And I say to Putin: we see your aggression, your new attacks. But you are only strengthening our unity with Ukrainians and our determination to move further and faster to support them," the official emphasized.

Among other things, he emphasized the need to speed up and strengthen assistance to Ukraine: "We must deliver more weapons to Ukrainian soldiers even faster. Our determination must match the determination of the Ukrainians."