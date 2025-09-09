We need 10 Patriots: Kyiv voices its defense needs to partners at Ramstein

The issue of air defense is urgent, as Moscow is planning new attacks on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure, Shmyhal said

Photo: Telegram by Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine needs additional 10 Patriot air defense systems, says Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. About this and other needs, the official said at the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

He noted that Russia continues to escalate, and therefore "our response must be based on strength."

Shmyhal said that it is "critically important" for Ukraine to actively implement the following initiatives:

→ due to the PURL initiative Kyiv needs "a clear schedule for regular financing and delivery of arms packages."

→ necessary $6 billion for the production of drones (interceptors to protect the economy and civilians, FPV drones to hold the frontlines, and attack UAVs to "continue pressure on Russian military production and military targets");

→ $60 billion should be included in the budgets of partner countries for 2026 to protect Europe and Ukraine;

→ Ukraine needs an additional 10 Patriot systems, as well as missiles for these systems and SAMP/T, NASAMS, IRIS-T and HAWK.

"This is an urgent issue, as Russia is planning new attacks on our energy and infrastructure. We are grateful to Germany for the purchase of two [Patriot] PAC3 systems (This type of missile is more effective against ballistic missiles. – Ed.)," Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized the need for sanctions and confiscation of Moscow's frozen assets: "Economic pressure should increase so that Russia has fewer resources for war."