Germany allocates 300 million euros for the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones for the Armed Forces

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

Germany has signed contracts with defense industry enterprises worth 300 million euros to produce long-range drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Borys Pistorius at the beginning of the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, reports Ukrinform.

German Defense Minister says Germany is initiating a new "deep strike" program and is stepping up support for the purchase of long-range drones together with the Ukrainian defense industry.

"As part of this initiative, we are signing a number of contracts with Ukrainian companies totaling €300 million. These contracts provide for the supply of several thousand long-range drones of various types manufactured in Ukraine. They are flexible and include the possibility of increasing the volume of deliveries," Pistorius said.

He called on all partners to join this initiative.