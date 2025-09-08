Everything indicates that Putin's plans will not end in Ukraine – Mertz
Everything points to the fact that the imperialist plans of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not end in Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes. He expressed this opinion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, quoted by the British TV channel Sky News.
German Chancellor believes that Ukraine may be only the beginning of the imperialist plans of the Russian dictator.
Merz urged European allies to reassess their interests and actively seek new partnerships around the world as relations with the United States change.
"We in Europe have to adjust our interests – without false nostalgia," he said.
The German Chancellor added that while the United States remains an important partner, the relationship has become less obvious as Washington has conditioned its ties to certain interests and themes.
- August 1 French General Burkhard confirmed that in five years Russia could become a "real threat" to Europe, given the pace of rearmament of the aggressor state.
- August 2 Budanov said that Russia plans to spend by 2036 $1.1 trillion on rearmament to prepare for war with NATO.
Comments (0)