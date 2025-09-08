German Chancellor calls on European allies to actively seek new partnerships around the world

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Fabian Strauch/EPA)

Everything points to the fact that the imperialist plans of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not end in Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes. He expressed this opinion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, quoted by the British TV channel Sky News.

German Chancellor believes that Ukraine may be only the beginning of the imperialist plans of the Russian dictator.

Merz urged European allies to reassess their interests and actively seek new partnerships around the world as relations with the United States change.

"We in Europe have to adjust our interests – without false nostalgia," he said.

The German Chancellor added that while the United States remains an important partner, the relationship has become less obvious as Washington has conditioned its ties to certain interests and themes.