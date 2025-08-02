Budanov names the goal of Russian rearmament: To prepare for war with NATO by 2030

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: GUR)

Russia plans to spend $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 to prepare for a war with NATO. About reported chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk.

According to him, this is the largest rearmament program since 1980.

Budanov noted that the document referring to $1.1 trillion "sounds like 90 trillion Russian rubles." He clarified that the conversion into dollars was done to better understand what is meant by these figures.

"The number one task set out in this systemic document is to prepare the Russian Federation for a war with NATO by 2030," the DIU chief said.

He added that this is what all these actions and all these budgets are aimed at. The bulk of the amount should be spent by about 2030, and then everything will go downhill.