Budanov: Russia wants to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament in the next 11 years

Occupants resorted to the largest arms program since the collapse of the USSR, intelligence chief says

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

The aggressor country Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036. About reported chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov during the annual meeting of ambassadors.

According to him, the occupiers have resorted to the largest arms program since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"There is a total mobilization of politics, economy and society of the Russian Federation to be ready for a future large-scale war," Budanov said.

He noted that as part of the military reform, Russia has already created two new military districts (Moscow and Leningrad), and plans to formation of new divisions, formations and military units.

"Russia seeks to destroy the current security and economic order. To this end, Moscow is increasing its presence in Africa, primarily using its proxy forces: Wagner PMC and African Corps, it also supports authoritarian regimes and terrorist organizations around the world," the HUR chief said.

He also added that the invaders are trying to conduct hybrid information and cyber operations on the territory of other states and interfere with the civilized democratic process through controlled media and opinion leaders.

"Moscow aims to impose its own vision of the future world order on countries, where the 'great' powers, primarily the Russian Federation, have full power, monopoly on all critical resources, and decide the fate of the world in a closed circle," Budanov emphasized.

