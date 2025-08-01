By 2030, Russia will have the means to pose a threat to the West – French general

Thierry Burkhardt (Photo: Ludovic Marin/EPA)

In five years, Russia may become a "real threat" to Europe, given the pace of rearmament of the aggressor state. This was stated in an interview with The Economist by the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhardt, who is leaving his post on September 1.

According to him, Russia is rearming fast enough to become a "real threat" to Europe within five years.

The general added that by 2030, "Russia will again have the means to pose a military threat to Western countries, and in particular to European countries".

He warned that Russia's combat experience, its enormous mass and endurance make it dangerous: in a conflict, the Russian people will always last "five minutes longer than us".

Burkhardt believes that the U.S. military will not leave Europe, although it may reduce its presence. And the network of bilateral ties, especially between the United Kingdom, France and Germany, indicates a tangible vision of "what NATO's European pillar could be".

On March 19, 2025, the Danish prime minister said that Europe should become self-sufficient in defense within three to five years.

In June, Rutte said that Russia is building up military capabilities, including increasing production of tanks, armored vehicles and missiles of various types. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO.