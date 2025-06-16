Politico: NATO countries prepare their hospitals for war amid threats from Russia

In particular, hospitals are investing in protective equipment, conducting training, and modernizing infrastructure.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, NATO countries, including Lithuania, Poland, and Estonia, have begun preparing their medical facilities for crisis situations that could arise in the event of Russian aggression, Politico reports , citing medical officials.

"The question is not whether (Russia, – ed.) will attack, the question is when," said Ragnar Vaiknemets, deputy director general of the Estonian Health Board.

He emphasized that combat readiness in the region is no longer an option – it is an urgent necessity.

The publication notes that Poland has made healthcare security one of its key topics. Deputy State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of Health Katarzyna Kacperczyk emphasized that the security of the medical sector should be integrated into the overall defense strategy.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown that modern conflicts no longer spare medical services — nor the civilian population they serve. Eastern European countries are taking note," the journalists note.

In Lithuania, near the border with Belarus, the Santaros Clinics University Hospital in Vilnius is building underground shelters, helipads, and autonomous systems to operate during power and water outages.

In Estonia, ambulance crews are being provided with bulletproof vests and satellite phones. If necessary, even an independent internet network can be created. After massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy, generators are being installed in Estonian hospitals.

"We know for sure that Russia is attacking civilian infrastructure, so there can be no situations where a hospital is not working due to a power outage," said Ragnar Vaiknemets, deputy director general of the Estonian Health Board.

At the same time, he noted that many hospitals are Soviet-style buildings, which are particularly vulnerable.

Eastern European countries are also converting basements into operating rooms and purchasing mobile medical units – temporary treatment centers that can be quickly deployed in the event of an emergency.

Wartime needs can exceed normal intensive care volumes by 3–5 times, journalists note.

"Most facilities can only operate at 120-150% of normal capacity for 24-48 hours," said Bjorn Guldvog, an advisor to the Norwegian Directorate of Public Health. He said blood and oxygen supplies would become critical.

In Estonia, medical personnel are trained to work in crisis mode with a large number of patients and war injuries – explosions, bullet injuries, burns, amputations, spinal and head injuries.

In Lithuania, Vilnius University Hospital is training personnel in evacuation and mass casualty care, in collaboration with the army and the Riflemen's Union. An emergency medical team is also being formed, and young doctors are holding forums on war preparedness.

The publication also notes that some doctors from countries in the region are traveling to Ukraine to learn in practice how hospitals function in conditions of missile strikes, a large number of casualties, and long power outages.