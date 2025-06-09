Rutte: Russia could attack NATO countries within five years
Russia is building up its military capabilities, including increasing the production of tanks, armored vehicles and missiles of various types. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this.
According to him, Russia produces as much ammunition in three months as the entire Alliance produces in a year.
"The Russian defense industrial base is expected to produce 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles and 200 Iskander missiles this year alone," Rutte said.
He noted that the concept of "NATO's eastern flank" has lost its meaning due to Russia's new defense technologies.
"Let's not kid ourselves, we are all on the eastern flank now. A new generation of Russian missiles is moving at speeds well above the speed of sound. The distance between European capitals is only a matter of minutes. There is no longer East or West – there is only NATO," Rutte said.
He called for making the alliance "stronger, fairer and deadlier" to counter various threats, primarily from Russia.
"Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years," the Alliance's Secretary General warned.
- On January 23, 2025, Trump announced that he intends to ask NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.
- On January 27, the FT reported that Lithuania and Estonia promised to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP after pressure from Trump.
- On May 26, Rutte expressed the hope that the members of the Alliance would agree on a common goal of defense spending in the amount of 5% of GDP.