The first launchers for Patriot from Germany have already been delivered to Ukraine – Pistorius

Berlin is now handing over two complete Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv

Boris Pistorius (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN / EPA)

Ukraine has already received the first launchers for two Patriot air defense systems supplied by Germany. This was announced by German Defense minister Boris Pistorius at the beginning of the meeting in the Ramstein format, writes Ukrinform.

"In addition to the ongoing supply of weapons systems and ammunition, Germany is currently transferring two complete Patriot systems to Ukraine. The first launchers have already been delivered to Ukraine," the official said.

Pistorius also thanked to Norwegian partners, which covered half the cost of the two systems.

Ukraine needs Patriot because it is one of the few Western complexes that capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.

REFERENCE. The export price of one Patriot battery is about $2.5 billion. One missile for the system costs $6-10 million. One system includes four to eight launchers.