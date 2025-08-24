Norway allocates about $700 million for air defense systems for Ukraine
Norway allocates approximately $696.12 million to finance air defense systems for Ukraine. About it says in a government statement.
The air defense systems will be delivered from Germany to Ukraine.
"Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defense systems. Germany and Norway are working very closely together to support Ukraine in its fight to protect its country and civilians from Russian air attacks," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
The government noted that Norway and Germany are funding two Patriot systems, including missiles for them.
Norway is also involved in the purchase of air defense radars from the German manufacturer Hensoldt and air defense systems from Kongsberg.
- on July 14, US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte signed an agreement under which partners will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- on July 18, the NATO press service reported LIGA.netthat the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada and Finland have already joined.
- on August 4, it became known that the Netherlands would be the first NATO provide American weapons for Ukraine for 500 million euros. The supply package will include components and missiles for the Patriot
- on August 6, the Alliance's press service said LIGA.netthat NATO will be "in the coming weeks" expects the first deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine.
