Norway allocates about $700 million for air defense systems for Ukraine

Air defense systems to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine

Patriot systems (Photo: EPA)

Norway allocates approximately $696.12 million to finance air defense systems for Ukraine. About it says in a government statement.

The air defense systems will be delivered from Germany to Ukraine.

"Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defense systems. Germany and Norway are working very closely together to support Ukraine in its fight to protect its country and civilians from Russian air attacks," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The government noted that Norway and Germany are funding two Patriot systems, including missiles for them.

Norway is also involved in the purchase of air defense radars from the German manufacturer Hensoldt and air defense systems from Kongsberg.