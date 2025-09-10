Von der Leyen announces "drone alliance" with Ukraine

Ukrainian UAVs cause more than 23% of losses to Russian equipment, says head of the European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Ronald Wittek/EPA)

The European Union is creating a new support program for Ukraine, particularly in the field of drone production. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

The EU proposes a new program "Quality Military Advantage" to invest in the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including drones.

"Before the war, Ukraine had no drones. Today, it is Ukrainian drones that cause over 23% of losses to Russian equipment. But Russia is quickly catching up, relying on Iran's Shahed and mass production. In July, in one night, Russia launched 800 drones," said von der Leyen.

According to the Head of the European Commission, Europe should use its industrial strength to support Ukraine, turn its ingenuity into an advantage on the battlefield.

"That is why we are announcing the creation of a 'drone alliance' with Ukraine and funding of 6 billion euros," the official said, without disclosing details.