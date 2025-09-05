Zelenskyy: Long-haul truck industry in Ukraine is developing, but there is a big challenge with finances

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is developing the production of long-range weapons, but there is a challenge in financing. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with the head of the European Council Antonio Costa.

"The long-haul truck industry is being developed by Ukrainian specialists. Much has been developed, much has been corrected. And the tests were positive. I think you probably have some information, and some is not very well known. We really have a big challenge with finances," the head of state said.

According to him, Ukraine wants to use various programs, including those of European partners. However, so far, there is a lack of funds, but the government is working to solve this problem.

"There are several meetings, including at the level of European leaders, that will take place. Today we spoke with President Costa, and we will raise the issue. There is a separate cluster on drones and missiles," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine has a $6 billion deficit here, which is "a serious challenge for us".

President emphasizes that production of own long-range weapons is definitely a guarantee of security for Ukraine.

He reminded that Ukraine is developing joint production with European countries. In particular, the first line is already being launched in Denmark. And such lines will be opened in other European countries as well.