Ukraine will mass-produce long-range Flamingo missiles by the end of the year – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

In late 2025 and early 2026, Ukraine is to begin mass production of the Flamingo missile. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

According to the Head of State, the Flamingo missile has already been tested

"And this is the most successful missile we have so far. It flies 3,000 kilometers, which is important," the president said.

The President noted that he could not disclose details about the missile program until Ukraine had hundreds of missiles to use.

"By December, we will have more of them. And by the end of December or in January-February, we should have mass production. We need to look at the success of the test, we need to look at the financing of this program," Zelensky said.

on August 17, the Associated Press photojournalist Efrem Lukatsky published a Facebook post about Ukraine's new Flamingo missile.

He added a photo from the workshop of one of the Ukrainian defense companies, Fire Point, located "in an unknown location" in the country.

Defense Express specialized resource claimedthat the Flamingo is "very likely" an FP-5 cruise missile from the Milanion Group arms company from the United Arab Emirates, presented in early February 2025.

These weapons have the following declared characteristics:

→ range: 3000 km;

→ weight of the warhead: 1 ton;

→ maximum takeoff weight: 6 tons;

→ time in the air: more than 4 hours;

→ top speed: 950 km/h;

→ cruising speed: 850-900 km/h;

→ wingspan: 6 meters.