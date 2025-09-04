"Coalition of the willing" is ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles – British government
The members of the "coalition of the willing" expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to further strengthen the country's supplies. About this reported british government on the official website.
It is noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 4, he joined a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" virtually.
He also welcomed our partners' announcement that they would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.
Starmer also said that the coalition has an unbreakable promise to Ukraine, which was supported by the US President Donald Trump.
According to him, it is now clear that partners need to act even more decisively to increase pressure on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and achieve an end to the war.
- on August 21, US President Donald Trump said that in order to win Ukraine needs to comply with to Russian attacks, not just defend ourselves.
- On the same day, Zelenskyy said that in late 2025 and early 2026, Ukraine would start mass production of the Flamingo missile.
Comments (0)