"Coalition of the willing" is ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles – British government

On September 4, British Prime Minister Starmer joined a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" virtually

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA)

The members of the "coalition of the willing" expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to further strengthen the country's supplies. About this reported british government on the official website.

He also welcomed our partners' announcement that they would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

Starmer also said that the coalition has an unbreakable promise to Ukraine, which was supported by the US President Donald Trump.

According to him, it is now clear that partners need to act even more decisively to increase pressure on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and achieve an end to the war.