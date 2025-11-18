Spanish Prime Minister announces €615 million military aid package for Ukraine

Spain will contribute to the PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pedro Sanchez (Photo: Kiko Huesca/EPA)

Spain will allocate more than EUR 600 million for military assistance to Ukraine within a month. This was reported on briefing with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

According to him, the country will allocate 615 million euros for military aid to Ukraine as part of the new package.

"This package will include, firstly, the shipment of new defense equipment worth approximately €300 million, as part of our bilateral security agreement, which, as you remember, includes €1 billion that we also committed to provide to Ukraine this year in the security sector," Sanchez said.

In addition, Spain will contribute to the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Sanchez clarified that the amount is 100 million euros.

In addition, the country will allocate €215 million through the SAFE instrument created by the European Commission. The Prime Minister of Spain emphasized that these funds will help finance the production of anti-UAV systems, radars, and air surveillance equipment.

Sanchez also said that along with the €615 million package, Spain will launch a new €200 million financial support instrument to help rebuild Ukraine.

"This instrument will be coordinated by the new Spanish Reconstruction Office for Ukraine, which, as you know, was opened two months ago, and will allow our companies to participate directly and competitively in the reconstruction process," he emphasized.