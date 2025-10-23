Two more countries join the initiative to purchase American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Two more NATO countries have joined the PURL initiative, which provides for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing in Brussels by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He thanked all those involved in the program, as it allows Ukraine to receive missiles for air defense to defend itself against Russian attacks.

"And today we are grateful to Finland and Spain for joining this program," Zelensky said.

PURL is a U.S.-NATO initiative aimed at providing Ukraine with critical weapons through Allied financing of U.S.-made weapons.

The mechanism allows partner countries to finance the purchase of such weapons in accordance with the priority list of needs identified by Ukraine and agreed with the United States and NATO.

On October 15, Rutte said that more than half of NATO's 32 member states have joined the PURL initiative.

On October 22, he said that weapons worth the first few billion dollars paid for by European allies have already been shipped from the US to Ukraine.