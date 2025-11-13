Nordic and Baltic countries to buy $500 million worth of weapons for Ukraine from the US

European countries will provide Ukraine with money to purchase military equipment and ammunition from the United States under the PURL program

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden have announced a $500 million joint package of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine. This was reported by the NATO press service.

The supplies will be delivered from the United States under NATO's Priority Ukraine List (PURL) initiative.

"Our Nordic and Baltic allies are increasing funding for a further package of critical military equipment for Ukraine. This equipment is crucial as Ukraine enters the winter months and deliveries through PURL are reaching Ukraine. NATO Allies will continue to provide the necessary equipment and supplies," said Secretary General Mark Rutte .

BACKGROUND PURL is an initiative launched by the United States and NATO to provide Ukraine with critical weapons through Allied financing of U.S.-made weapons. The mechanism allows partner countries to finance the purchase of such weapons in accordance with the priority list of needs identified by Ukraine and agreed with the United States and NATO PURL is an initiative launched by the United States and NATO to provide Ukraine with critical weapons through Allied financing of U.S.-made weapons. The mechanism allows partner countries to finance the purchase of such weapons in accordance with the priority list of needs identified by Ukraine and agreed with the United States and NATO