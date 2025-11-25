Axios: Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov holds talks in Abu Dhabi with Russia and the US

The talks between Russia and the United States allegedly went well, and the Ukrainian side could have agreed to a peace deal

Kirill Budanov (Photo: EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY)

The Ukrainian delegation is in Abu Dhabi holding talks with both the United States and Russia. About reports Axios, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

According to the source, the heads of Ukrainian and Russian military intelligence were supposed to meet in Abu Dhabi on a different topic. However, the arrival of US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll changed the original plan and "came as a surprise" to the parties.

Driscoll's talks with Russian officials seemed to go well, his spokesman, Lt. Col. Jeff Tolbert, told Axios.

"Secretary Driscoll and his team have been in talks with the Russian delegation about achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. The talks are going well and we remain optimistic. Secretary Driscoll has been working closely with the White House and U.S. interagency agencies during these negotiations," Tolbert said.

An unnamed American official said that the Ukrainians had allegedly "agreed to a peace deal" and that all that was left was to "iron out some minor details."