Russia has seriously damaged DTEK's 20th substation in Odesa region: 90,000 families without electricity
In Odesa region, 90,000 families remain without power after a nighttime attack by Russian drones on energy infrastructure. This is reported by DTEK.
The company emphasized that DTEK's 20th substation in the region has already suffered significant damage as a result of Russian strikes.
Another energy company's facility was also hit.
As of this morning, power companies have managed to reconnect 40,000 families through backup schemes. Another 90,000 are temporarily without power.
- on December 9, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said that there are 3,500 medium-voltage substations in Ukraine, and it is physically impossible to protect them all.
