One dead and wounded in Pavlohrad due to Russian attack, and a house and power grid hit in Odesa

Russia launches attack drones at Pavlohrad, causing fires, a casualty and injuries. A high-rise building is damaged in Odesa, part of the city is without electricity

The aftermath in Pavlohrad (Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA)

On the night of December 12, Russians attacked the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipro region with drones, killing one person and injuring four others. Odesa was also attacked. This was reported by the interim acting head of the regional military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko and the head of the Odesa city military administration Serhiy Lysak .

In Pavlohrad, a 71-year-old local man was killed by Russian shelling. One man and three women were injured – one of them, a 54-year-old local woman, is in serious condition with burns.

Fire engulfed five private houses, one of which was destroyed.

Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

A drone strike also caused a fire in the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykivka district. A garage extension was on fire.

Residential building and civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa as a result of night attack.

Part of the city still lacks power supply, power engineers work to restore it.

Oleh Kiper , head of the JFO, clarified that the enemy massively attacked Odesa district with attack drones. The energy infrastructure facility was damaged, as well as warehouses, an administrative building and a garage.

A number of settlements are temporarily without electricity. Critical infrastructure is powered by generators.

Photo: Telegram / odesaMVA

Photo: Telegram / odesaMVA