Russians attacked the energy sector of Kremenchuk and Odesa region – photos

Russians once again attack Ukrainian infrastructure in Poltava and Odesa regions

Attack on Odesa region (Photo: SES / Facebook)

On the night of December 11, Russians attacked Odesa region and Kremenchuk, Poltava region, with drones, hitting energy facilities. About reported Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, acting officer heads Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, head Oleg Kiper and Civil service for emergency situations.

Throughout the night, Odesa and Poltava regions were under attack by UAVs. The Air Force repeatedly warned of several groups of drones approaching both regions.

According to Kohut, the attack targeted energy facilities in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.

Fires broke out at the facilities due to falling debris and direct hits.

Kiper noted that the enemy attacked the civilian, energy and transportation infrastructure of Odesa region.

Most of the air targets were shot down, but damage to a power facility was reported. Two private houses nearby were also damaged, with the windows and doors of an administrative building smashed. There were no casualties or injuries.

The SES added that a fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia, more than 50 firefighters and 13 pieces of equipment were involved in the firefighting.

Attack on Odesa (Photo: Oleh Kiper / Facebook)

Enemy shelling of Odesa (Photo: SES / Facebook)

Shelling of Odesa (Photo: SES / Facebook)

Shelling of Odesa (Photo: SES / Facebook)