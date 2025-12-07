Russia attacks Kremenchuk's infrastructure: water, electricity and heat are cut off in the city
On the night of December 7, Russians launched a massive combined attack on the infrastructure of Kremenchuk. About this reported mayor Vitaliy Maletsky.
As of about 02:00, there were interruptions in electricity, water and heating in some areas of the city. All city services were engaged to restore critical systems.
Maletsky did not provide information on other consequences, possible damage and victims. According to him, the regional military administration will publish data on the consequences after the situation is assessed.
Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration saidreported that the air raid alert in the Kremenchuk district was canceled at 04:30. At about 01:00, the Air Force warned of UAVs heading toward Kremenchuk, and at about 01:30, they warned of missiles headed for Poltava region and Kremenchuk in particular.
- On the night of December 6, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine, launching 51 missiles and 653 drones. The following were recorded hit and falling debris, there are victims.
- In particular, in Fastiv, the following burned down is the main building of the station, and in Dnipro business reported on the occupation of a 6500 square meter warehouse and medicines for 500 pharmacies.
- Due to Russian strikes, Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced their capacity.
