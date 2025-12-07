Russia attacks Kremenchuk's infrastructure: water, electricity and heat are cut off in the city

The enemy attacked a city in Poltava region with missiles and drones, there is damage to infrastructure

Kremenchuk (Photo: t.me/vitalii_maletskyi)

On the night of December 7, Russians launched a massive combined attack on the infrastructure of Kremenchuk. About this reported mayor Vitaliy Maletsky.

As of about 02:00, there were interruptions in electricity, water and heating in some areas of the city. All city services were engaged to restore critical systems.

Maletsky did not provide information on other consequences, possible damage and victims. According to him, the regional military administration will publish data on the consequences after the situation is assessed.

Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration saidreported that the air raid alert in the Kremenchuk district was canceled at 04:30. At about 01:00, the Air Force warned of UAVs heading toward Kremenchuk, and at about 01:30, they warned of missiles headed for Poltava region and Kremenchuk in particular.