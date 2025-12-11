Russians drop a bomb on a store in Sumy region, killing two people

A Russian KAB hit the store while people were inside. The bodies of the victims were taken out from under the rubble

Photo: Sumy Regional State Administration

Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region, killing two people. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov .

According to him, the attack occurred at the moment when there were people inside.

A shop assistant and a local resident were killed. Their bodies were unblocked from the rubble.

"Another saleswoman who was in the store miraculously survived," said the head of the OVA.

Two people were injured. One woman with injuries was taken to the hospital - doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.