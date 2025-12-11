Russians drop a bomb on a store in Sumy region, killing two people
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region, killing two people. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov .
According to him, the attack occurred at the moment when there were people inside.
Read also
A shop assistant and a local resident were killed. Their bodies were unblocked from the rubble.
"Another saleswoman who was in the store miraculously survived," said the head of the OVA.
Two people were injured. One woman with injuries was taken to the hospital - doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.
- On the night of December 11, Russians attacked Odesa region and Kremenchuk, Poltava region, with drones, hitting energy facilities.
Comments (0)