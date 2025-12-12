Erdogan suggests Putin stop attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure and ports

During the talks, the Turkish leader proposed to the Russian dictator to introduce a ceasefire that would cover ports and critical infrastructure

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: ERA / Kremlin Pool)

on December 12, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the International Peace and Security Forum in Turkmenistan suggested that a limited ceasefire targeting energy facilities and ports would be useful. About reported in the press service of the Turkish leader's administration and the Kremlin.

Erdogan emphasized that efforts to establish a "just and lasting peace" are crucial. He stated that he believed that practical progress could be made in areas that could benefit both sides.

The Turkish President also emphasized that Ankara is closely following the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed Turkey's readiness to host negotiations in all formats that will arise within this process.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed the issue of the European Union's freezing of Russian funds. The Kremlin called the EU's policy on this issue "reckless" and said that it would actually destabilize the Bretton Woods system and violate the principles of the international financial order.

REFERENCE The Bretton Woods system is an international monetary system that was established after World War II to regulate international financial and commercial relations between the world's leading countries.