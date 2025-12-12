Erdogan suggests Putin stop attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure and ports
on December 12, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the International Peace and Security Forum in Turkmenistan suggested that a limited ceasefire targeting energy facilities and ports would be useful. About reported in the press service of the Turkish leader's administration and the Kremlin.
Erdogan emphasized that efforts to establish a "just and lasting peace" are crucial. He stated that he believed that practical progress could be made in areas that could benefit both sides.
The Turkish President also emphasized that Ankara is closely following the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed Turkey's readiness to host negotiations in all formats that will arise within this process.
Putin and Erdogan also discussed the issue of the European Union's freezing of Russian funds. The Kremlin called the EU's policy on this issue "reckless" and said that it would actually destabilize the Bretton Woods system and violate the principles of the international financial order.
- september 2, Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. During the conversations, he discussed ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, but the parties are "not yet ready" for a meeting at the level of leaders.
