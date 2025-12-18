Russian Federation strikes in Odesa, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia and other regions: there are victims – photos, videos

Russians once again attacked a number of regions with "shaheds", and KAB struck Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Cherkasy (Photo: State Emergency Service of Cherkasy region)

On the night of December 18, Russian troops attacked a number of regions of Ukraine, including Odesa, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by local authorities.

The head of the Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that seven people were injured in Odesa district as a result of the drone attack. Six people were treated on the spot, and another person was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Glazing in a nine-story residential building and an educational institution was damaged, but there was no fire.

Manager Ihor Taburets of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration wrote about a drone attack on the regional center, which resulted in six people being injured.

The Russians targeted critical infrastructure. Part of the city is without power, and restoration work is underway.

At least 15 private houses were also damaged as a result of the UAV crash at several locations: windows and roofs were smashed, windows in a sports complex were broken, cars were damaged, and fires broke out.

Attack on Cherkasy (Photo: Taburets / Facebook)

Cherkasy, aftermath of the attack (Photo: Taburets / Facebook)

Attack on Cherkasy (Photo: SES)

Head Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul also reported an attack on the town by the "Shahed". Four people were wounded – two women aged 67 and 71 and men aged 58 and 83. One woman was hospitalized in moderate condition.

14 residential buildings, a cultural institution, an administrative building, garages, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged. There were fires, but they were extinguished. Some buildings have no electricity, and restoration work is underway

Attack on Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Haivanenko / Facebook)

The aftermath of the attack on Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Haivanenko / Facebook)

Kryvyi Rih, attack (Photo: Haivanenko / Facebook)

The occupiers also attacked the Sumy community with two attack UAVs, said chief Oleg Grigorov, OVA.

As a result of the hit in Kovpakivka district of Sumy, civilian infrastructure was damaged, windows in residential and non-residential buildings were smashed.

There were no casualties, but at least one person was injured.

Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about the damage to a residential building as a result of a Russian strike. The explosions occurred at 06:34, and before that he reported the threat of guided aerial bombs.

The blast wave also damaged a nine-story building located nearby.

UPDATED at 08.27. Pros information According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the number of victims increased to eight people: four women and four men. a 43-year-old and a 29-year-old man were hospitalized, while the others received medical care.