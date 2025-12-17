Russians drop a bomb on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia – video

Russians drop a bomb on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia – videosupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the afternoon of December 17, the Russian army attacked a residential area of Zaporizhzhia, striking a multi-storey building. This was reported by journalist LIGA.net in the city and the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov .
At 11:34 a powerful explosion occurred in the city, before that the Air Force warned of an enemy guided missile towards Zaporizhzhia.
See also
Later, Fedorov wrote about hitting a high-rise building. Russians also attacked one of Zaporizhzhia's infrastructure facilities.
- Zaporizhzhia regularly suffers from Russian strikes with KABs, "shaheds", MLRS, FPV drones and missiles.
- On the morning of December 16, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds", which set a high-rise building on fire .
Comments (0)