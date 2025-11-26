Strike in Zaporizhzhia: 19 injured, more than 50 houses damaged – photos, video

The night before, the enemy attacked the city with drones: as of the morning, the number of victims has increased, a gas station, a store, and cars were damaged

The aftermath of the attack in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: SES / Facebook)

As a result of the strike on Zaporizhzhia in the evening of November 25, the number of victims increased to 18 people. Houses, a gas station, a shop and vehicles were also damaged. About report the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov and Civil service for emergency situations.

Twelve women and six men were injured. All of them are receiving the necessary medical care.

The shelling damaged seven multi-storey residential buildings, a gas station, a shop and several cars.

Fires broke out in different parts of the city. While extinguishing one fire, rescuers saved two people.

In the evening of November 25, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Several floors of a high-rise building caught fire as a result of the hits. Rescuers worked at 12 locations in the city.

ADDED AT 07:20. Russia inflicted zaporizhzhia was hit 11 times. The attack damaged 31 multi-storey buildings and 20 private sector houses, and destroyed a dormitory of an educational institution and non-residential buildings and premises.

UPDATED AT 09:09. The number of victims has increased to 19. 358 subscribers in the city were left without electricity, and 201 people were left without gas supply.

