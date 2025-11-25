Russia strikes in Zaporizhzhia: several floors of a high-rise building are on fire – video
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
On the evening of November 25, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. An apartment building was hit, reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.
At around 10:20 p.m., explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia district – three enemy drones were moving toward the city. A few minutes later, Fedorov reported that a residential building had been hit, and a fire broke out on several floors.
As of 23:00 knownreported that at least four multi-storey buildings in different districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged. An enterprise and a shop caught fire. Preliminary, two people were injured.
The threat of drone attacks, as well as tactical aviation and air defense systems, was reiterated in the region.
- On the night of November 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and Daggers. In general, the enemy launched 22 missiles and more than 460 drones.
- In Kyiv, due to shelling – the seven killed and 21 wounded. They were damaged, in particular, 70 fixed-route taxis.
- And in Chornomorsk, Odesa region was attacked is the second largest port in Ukraine.
Comments (0)