Russia strikes in Zaporizhzhia: several floors of a high-rise building are on fire – video

Danger of attack by drones, tactical aircraft and bombs was declared in Zaporizhzhia district

On the evening of November 25, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. An apartment building was hit, reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

At around 10:20 p.m., explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia district – three enemy drones were moving toward the city. A few minutes later, Fedorov reported that a residential building had been hit, and a fire broke out on several floors.

As of 23:00 knownreported that at least four multi-storey buildings in different districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged. An enterprise and a shop caught fire. Preliminary, two people were injured.

The threat of drone attacks, as well as tactical aviation and air defense systems, was reiterated in the region.

