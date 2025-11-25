Seven dead and 21 wounded: emergency rescue operations at the sites of shelling completed in Kyiv

Seven people died in the hostile shelling of the capital on November 25, and 21 others were injured

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv after the Russian combined shelling on the night of November 25. About said State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Seven people were killed and 21 others, including one child, were injured in the strikes on the capital. Rescuers rescued 18 people, including three children.

In addition, SES psychologists provided assistance to 64 people.

A total of 177 rescuers and 42 pieces of equipment were working at different locations.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES