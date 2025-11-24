In Ternopil, police are looking for the remains of missing persons among hundreds of tons of rubble – photos

As of November 23, five fragments of bone and soft tissue were found among the rubble

In Ternopil, law enforcement officers are searching for the remains of missing people as a result of the Russian shelling on November 19 among the rubble of destroyed houses. About, said the press service of the National Police.

After the missile strike, rescuers, police, medics, and other services searched for survivors and those who could not be saved for several days. Search and rescue operations at the attack sites ended on November 22 at 18:00. However, the work does not stop, and the search for those who went missing continues.

Investigative teams visit the site outside of Ternopil, where hundreds of tons of rubble from Stus and 15 April streets have been brought, every day. They are unwrapping each layer of the destroyed structures, manually working through the areas in search of anything that might help establish the fate of the missing.

"When any fragment of a human body is found, it is photographed and removed for examination to establish DNA and identity," said forensic scientist Andriy Voitko.

He added that modern technology makes it possible to take DNA samples and identify the person, regardless of the condition of the remains. Dog handlers with service dogs are also involved in the work.

Inna Vivchar, a senior investigator at the Ternopil Oblast National Police Investigation Department, said that several fragments of bone remains had been found in recent days. As of November 23, five fragments of bone and soft tissue had been found.

"They are immediately delivered to the forensic morgue, where we conduct examinations and directly take biological tissue, if possible, from the tubular bones. At the same time, bone fragments are taken for genetic molecular examination and identification of the bodies," explained Vivchar.

Photo: National Police

