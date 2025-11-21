7-year-old Polish citizen killed in Ternopil attack on November 19 – Foreign Ministry

The girl died with her mother, the Polish Foreign Ministry is in touch with the authorities of Ternopil

Attack in Ternopil (Photo: SES)

As a result of Russia's attack on Ternopil on November 19, a Polish citizen, 7-year-old Amelia, was killed. About this reported maciej Wiewur, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On the night of November 18-19, Russia attacked civilians in Ternopil. Among the victims of this cruelty is a 7-year-old Polish citizen, Amelka," he wrote.

The girl died with her mother. The Polish Foreign Ministry is in contact with the authorities of Ternopil region.

As of the morning of November 21 number of deaths in Ternopil increased to 31 people, including six children. 13 people are still missing, and 18 children are among the 94 wounded. Emergency search operations have been ongoing at the site of the attacks for more than three days.