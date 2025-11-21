A blow to Ternopil. Death toll rises to 31 - bodies of a woman and two children recovered
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
On the third day after Russia's attack on residential buildings in Ternopil, the death toll has risen to 31 people. About this said National Police of Ukraine.
As of 12:00 p.m. on November 21, rescuers had pulled the bodies of three more people from the rubble of the destroyed house: a woman and two children. In total, six children died in the city, and 18 of the 94 injured were children.
Pros data rescuers, 13 people are still missing. Emergency search operations are ongoing, as is the process of identifying the victims.
Police psychologists, together with colleagues from other specialized services, provide citizens with emergency psychological assistance.
- On the night of November 19, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine. They launched 48 missiles and more than 470 drones.
- Under attack were mainly western regions. A high-rise building in Ternopil was hit by a shell killed and injured dozens of people. november 19-21 are declared days of mourning in Ternopil for the victims of the enemy shelling.
- As of the morning of November 20, she remained unknown the fate of 22 people, however, in the evening their number has been reduced to 14 people.
- During the talks in Kyiv, President Zelenskyy separately reported to US representatives about the strike on Ternopil.
Comments (0)