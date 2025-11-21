A blow to Ternopil. Death toll rises to 31 - bodies of a woman and two children recovered

Debris removal and search for people continue in Ternopil - 13 people are still missing

A destroyed house in Ternopil (Photo: National Police)

On the third day after Russia's attack on residential buildings in Ternopil, the death toll has risen to 31 people. About this said National Police of Ukraine.

As of 12:00 p.m. on November 21, rescuers had pulled the bodies of three more people from the rubble of the destroyed house: a woman and two children. In total, six children died in the city, and 18 of the 94 injured were children.

Pros data rescuers, 13 people are still missing. Emergency search operations are ongoing, as is the process of identifying the victims.

Police psychologists, together with colleagues from other specialized services, provide citizens with emergency psychological assistance.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: National Police