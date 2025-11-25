Russia launched 22 missiles and more than 460 drones, four of which flew to Moldova and Romania

Russia fired hundreds of drones, most of which were "shahids". The aggressor state has also launched dozens of different missiles at Ukraine

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of November 25, Russia once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, some of which flew into the territory of neighboring countries Moldova and Romania reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In total, the Russians used 22 missiles of various types, including aerial ballistic missiles, and more than 460 drones, most of which were Russian-Iranian "shahids."

"We know that four drones flew to our neighbors Moldova and Romania, and we have the exact time of the flights," the president said.

In Kyiv rescuers are working at the sites of Russian strikes. The main impact of the night was on the capital and the region, and there is a lot of damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city. There are 13 wounded and six dead (the mayor of Vitali Klitschko writes that there are already 14 victims – Ed.)

There is destruction in the Odesa regionthere were strikes on ports, food and infrastructure. "There is no military sense," Zelensky emphasized.

The Russians also attacked Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.

"The main goals are energy and everything that ensures normal life," he wrote.