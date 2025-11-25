Russia strikes in Kyiv: six people killed, multi-story buildings hit – photos, video

Russia attacked Ukraine with various types of weapons, resulting in deaths and injuries

Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv (Photo: SES of Ukraine / Facebook)

On the night of November 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with "shaheds", ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and "Daggers". Two people were killed in Kyiv and six others were injured. A child was also injured in the Kyiv region. About reported kyiv mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschkohead of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko and State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

At 01:02 and 01:27, Klitschko reported explosions in Kyiv. According to Tkachenko, "shahids" and cruise missiles were spotted in the capital, and there was also a threat of ballistic missiles and "Daggers" being launched.

Later, Kyiv was attacked again by drones.

In the Pechersk district, a 22-story building was damaged on the fourth to seventh floors. People were evacuated from there.

A nine-story building was hit in Dniprovsky district. There was destruction and fire on the sixth to seventh floors. Two people died and five were injured at this location.

There was a hit to the garage, which resulted in a fire on the area of about 50 square meters and destruction on the area of 400 square meters.

The aggressor country also struck Brovary, Bila Tserkva and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv region. In Bila Tserkva, a four-story building was damaged, and four other houses were completely destroyed.

Forty-six people were evacuated from the four-story building and the basement, which was used as a shelter.

A 14-year-old child was injured.

At least two Kyiv residents were also wounded in the morning shelling suffered in Sviatoshynskyi district, there is damage in Darnytskyi district as well.

In the Ministry of Energy addedthe attack was aimed at energy infrastructure facilities.

UPDATED AT 07:55. Klitschko he addedthe Ministry of Health reported that the number of victims increased to nine, including one child. Three adults were hospitalized.

UPDATED AT 08:10. At a location in the Sviatoshynskyi district, tentatively, four deadat least three more people were injured. Thus, a total of six people were killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv.

UPDATED AT 08:20. As a result of the night shelling in Kyiv, temporarily restricted heat supply. This applies to consumers in Pechersk and Holosiivskyi districts and some buildings in Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.

UPDATED AT 09:29. In Kyiv, a total of six people were killed and 13 injured, verified rescuers. 18 people were rescued.

The bodies of four people were found in Svyatoshynskyi district – they were killed as a result of a hit near a four-story warehouse building. Three more people were wounded at the same location.

UPDATED AT 09:35. There are already 14 injured in the capital. Eight people were killed hospitalizedincluding one child.

Attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES / Facebook)

