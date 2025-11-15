Search and rescue operations completed at the site of a high-rise building in Kyiv – photos

Six people were killed in a Russian strike on a nine-story building in the capital

A strike in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

As of the morning of Saturday, November 15, search and rescue operations in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv have been completed after a Russian strike. About this said State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to rescuers, six people died as a result of the Russian strike on the nine-story building. In addition, five people were injured, including a child.

Rescuers rescued 17 people, including one child, and provided psychological assistance to 252 people.

We dismantled and removed 262 tons of building structures and wood.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

On the night of November 14, the occupiers once again massively attacked Ukraine. In general, the Russian Federation used 19 missiles and 430 UAVs. Under attack, Kyiv was hit and the region.

The Russian attack resulted in the embassy was damaged in Azerbaijan in Kyiv. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador.