Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador over attack on embassy in Kyiv: demands explanations

As a result of the Iskander crash, one wall was destroyed on the embassy's territory, cars and the administrative building were damaged

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv (Photo: Olga Dolga/google.com)

A Russian Iskander missile crashed into the territory of the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv on November 14, causing significant damage. The country's Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Evdokimov for explanations.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed "strong protest" over the rocket falling on the embassy's territory at around 01:00 and handed over a note verbale. The Russian representative was informed that the missile explosion led to the complete destruction of a part of the perimeter wall of the embassy, damage to buildings, official vehicles, the administrative building and the consular department, as well as serious damage to the diplomatic mission complex.

There were no casualties among Azerbaijani diplomats. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded Yevdokimov that similar attacks had occurred before. In particular,:

→ On March 10, 2022, the building of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Kharkiv was attacked, as a result of which the building was seriously damaged and the official car was disabled.

→ On January 2, 2024, a Dagger missile strike approximately 35 meters from the embassy's administrative building created a crater approximately 3 meters in diameter, and an unexploded ordnance was found at a depth of 8 meters from the ground due to a failed detonation.

→ On August 8 and 18, 2025, Russia attacked SOCAR's oil depot in Odesa region with drones, injuring employees and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

→ On August 28, 2025, an airstrike about 50 meters from the Azerbaijani Embassy damaged the building of the diplomatic mission, the consular section, and the ambassador's residence. The diplomatic mission complex was also seriously damaged.

"It was emphasized that all these facts raise questions about the deliberate nature of the missile attacks. The Russian side was previously informed of all these facts through official notes, and the coordinates of the buildings where the diplomatic missions are located were provided to the Russian Federation in April 2022, and it assured that the coordinates would be taken into account by the Ministry of Defense," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said .

Also, during the meeting with the Russian ambassador, Azerbaijan emphasized that such attacks on its diplomatic missions are unacceptable and suggested that the Russian side conduct an appropriate investigation into the matter and provide a detailed explanation.