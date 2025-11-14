Russia attacks Kyiv with drones and missiles: three dead, at least 26 injured - photos

The enemy attack left one dead and one wounded. There were hits to buildings and fires in the capital, and there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply

A hit to the capital's building (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Facebook

On the night of November 14, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones and cruise missiles. One person was killed and at least 24 others were wounded in the attack, reported State Emergency Service.

At night, an air alert was declared in the capital due to the presence of UAVs. Later, the Air Force reported the takeoff of a MiG-31K and the launch of cruise missiles toward Kyiv.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported about fires and damage to buildings in several districts of the capital. He noted that the city may experience power and water supply interruptions.

Also, sections of heating networks have been damaged. In the Desnianskyi district, due to an emergency on the heating main, some buildings are temporarily without heat supply.

KIAA clarified, that there is one child among the victims. All are being provided with medical care.

According to the State Emergency Service, more than 40 people were rescued. In Podilskyi, Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, there were hits to high-rise buildings. There were fires in Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi and Solomianskyi districts, and in Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a hospital.

UPDATED AT 7:26 a.m. According to , the number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 26, including a 10-year-old child.

Nine people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman. Others were treated on the spot.

UPDATED AT 08:05. Preliminary, the death toll has increased to three. Information is being updated - rescuers are unable to remove bodies from the rubble.

Among the 26 victims are two children aged seven and 10