Russians attacked Kyiv with drones: three people killed, 29 wounded

Invaders attacked the capital with drones – the consequences were recorded in two districts

Photo: SES of Kyiv

On the night of Sunday, October 26, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones, resulting in deaths and dozens of injuries, damage, and a fire.

Several Russian UAVs were spotted over the city at night, and air defense was in place, reported head of the military administration of the capital, Tymur Tkachenko.

In the Desnianskyi district, drone debris fell on several floors of a residential building and the roof of another high-rise building; a fire broke out in an apartment building at one location, and windows were smashed out by a blast wave at another address, the KCMA head noted.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko wrote that in the same area, a nine-story building was hit at the level of the second or third floors, and at another address, debris fell on a 16-story building.

Tkachenko also reported about damage to a roof by debris in Obolon district.

According to the official, as of 3:44 a.m., five people were reported injured, including two children; one of the minors was hospitalized.

UPDATE. Three people were killed in Kyiv (a 19-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mother; another body needs to be identified). Twenty-nine people were injured, including seven children, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"From the very first minutes after the strikes, rescuers and police officers were on the scene alongside Kyiv residents. They rescued more than a dozen people from the fiery trap and evacuated residents. Emergency rescue operations are continuing in the Desnianskyi district [...] More than a hundred rescuers and police officers are working at the sites of the strikes, along with dozens of pieces of engineering equipment. They are dealing with the aftermath of the strikes on a nine-story and a sixteen-story building, dismantling emergency structures, and checking the stability of buildings," the official wrote.

He added that debris from the previous attack is still being cleared at two locations.

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

On the evening of the 25th and during the night of the 26th, Russians attacked Ukraine with 101 Shahed and Gerbera strike drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles (about 60 Shaheds). As of 9:00 a.m., defenders managed to counter 90 UAVs, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.