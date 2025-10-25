Russians attacked Kharkiv with "Molniya" containing two FPV drones: there are casualties and destruction

Three adults and two children suffered acute stress reactions as a result of a drone attack on October 25

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

On Saturday, October 25, Russians attacked Kharkiv with FPV drones, the carrier for which was a Molniya drone. Five people were treated by doctors. This was reported to by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov.

First, he said that drones were hit in Kyiv and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Subsequently, the mayor of Kharkiv clarified that an FPV drone, probably a Molniya UAV, was hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The roof of a private house and window glazing were damaged.

Later, Terekhov reported that the Molniya UAV was the carrier for two FPV drones.

One of them hit the roof of a private house in Shevchenkivskyi district. The other hit the facade of a building in the same neighborhood.

The munition itself fell on the roof of a dormitory in Kyiv district. The warhead fell near the building, bomb squad is working at the scene.

Terekhov added that five people sought medical attention with acute stress reactions (a 25-year-old man, 51-year-old and 68-year-old women, and 13- and 15-year-olds).