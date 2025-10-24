Russians hit Kharkiv with KABs: they hit an enterprise, there may be people under the rubble

on October 24, the occupiers conducted an air strike on the Industrial district of Kharkiv

Ihor Terekhov (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

On the afternoon of Friday, October 24, Russians attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, there are victims. This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

He said that the occupiers struck the industrial district of the city. A civilian enterprise was damaged at one of the hit sites. Several cars were damaged and a fire broke out.

Terekhov later clarified that he knew of two victims. There may be people under the rubble of the enterprise.

As of 11:36 a.m., the number of victims has increased to three, wrote Mayor.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov reported that four hits by guided aerial bombs were recorded. All in the Industrial district.

Terekhov clarified that one hit was at a motor pool, damaging more than 20 vehicles. The second hit a civilian enterprise.

One person was hospitalized. The fire is being extinguished.