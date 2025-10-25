Russia strikes Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two dead and 12 injured, a kindergarten among the damaged buildings

Occupants attacked the capital of Ukraine with missiles – consequences were recorded in three districts

Elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 25 (Photo: SES)

On the night of October 25, Russian occupants attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, causing one killed person and casualties, damage and fires. This was reported by the head of the city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, and the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

They reported the attack on the city around 4:00. Ukrainian Air Force warned about the threat of ballistic missiles from the northeast and the movement of high-speed targets towards Kyiv.

In Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts, large fires broke out in non-residential buildings as a result of the attacks, and cars were also burning, reported the mayor of the city.

Head of KCMA wrote about the damage in a residential area in Dniprovsky district and the victims: "Preliminary, as a result of the attack, there are broken windows, damaged cars, and a crater in the yard of a residential building."

He later reported that a kindergarten in the same area was damaged in the attack.

At the time of publication, eight Kyiv residents are known to have been injured, three of whom were hospitalized, noted Klitschko.

Shortly after reports of an attack on Kyiv, the Air Force warned about the threat of ballistics to the whole of Ukraine. The military did not explain what this was about.

Earlier in the night, Suspilne reported about the attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv: 15 explosions were heard there and outside the city.

UPDATE. The number of victims has increased to nine, the State Emergency Service reported at 8:33 a.m.

"Hits were recorded in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. A non-residential building caught fire at one of the locations. Debris also fell on open ground at another address. As a result, windows in nearby buildings were damaged," the post said.

UPDATED at 09:07. One person was killed in the Russian attack, and the number of injured has risen to 10, according to the head of the KCMA.

UPDATE at 11:50 a.m. One of the victims of the attack died in hospital, bringing the number of victims of the Russian attack to two, reported Tkachenko.

Mayor of the city wrote that 12 people were injured.