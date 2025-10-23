UAV attack in Kyiv: houses, kindergarten and synagogue damaged

According to authorities, four people were injured

A synagogue in Kyiv (Photo: X: Jimmy Rushton)

On the night of October 23, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with drones. There are reports of casualties and damage. This was reported to by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Head of Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko.

At midnight, Tkachenko noted that an apartment building in the Desnianskyi district was damaged. Preliminarily, there was no fire and no casualties. In Podilskyi district, debris fell at five locations. Among them is a kindergarten. There are also reports of 5 damaged cars.

According to Klitschko, according to preliminary information, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the roof of a residential building in Podil district. At another address, debris fell near a residential building.

According to authorities, four people were injured in the Russian attack.

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman wrote to X that a Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil.

Just now The synagogue on Podol was hit by an Iranian-Russian drone!! ! - Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) October 22, 2025