Russians strike Odesa region with anti-aircraft missiles for the first time

Black Sea coast (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Friday, October 24, Russians used guided aerial bombs to strike Odesa region for the first time. This was reported to by the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.

According to him, the occupants hit the civilian infrastructure of the region with KABs.

See also Russia has started dropping jet bombs on Ukraine. How they work and what to expect next

Kiper noted that this is a new serious threat to the Odesa region. Such strikes pose a huge danger to people and can cause significant destruction.

He urged not to ignore the air raid alert. The head of the JMA did not speak about the consequences of the air attack.

At 13:24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a shipwreck in the Black Sea heading for the Southern or Ochakiv, and at 13:30 – heading for the Southern or Black Sea.