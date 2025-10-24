Russians strike Odesa region with anti-aircraft missiles for the first time

Russians strike Odesa region with anti-aircraft missiles for the first timesupplemented
On Friday, October 24, Russians used guided aerial bombs to strike Odesa region for the first time. This was reported to by the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.
According to him, the occupants hit the civilian infrastructure of the region with KABs.
Kiper noted that this is a new serious threat to the Odesa region. Such strikes pose a huge danger to people and can cause significant destruction.
He urged not to ignore the air raid alert. The head of the JMA did not speak about the consequences of the air attack.
At 13:24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a threat in the Black Sea heading for the Southern region or Ochakiv, and at 13:30 – heading for the Southern or Black Sea region.
On October 16, the occupants attacked Mykolaiv with KABs for the first time. Two bombs.
On October 18, Russians hit Lozova, Kharkiv region, with a jet KAB. It flew about 130 km.
- On October 20, the GUR said that Russians are launching mass production of bombs with a range of 200 km.
