The intelligence community has revealed where Russia produces the Grom-1 hybrid missile and what its characteristics are

MAP "Grom-E1" (Photo: occupiers' resources)

The main enterprises that produce the Russian Grom-1 guided missile, with which the enemy recently tried to attack Dnipro, are located in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions. This was reported to LIGA.net by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in response to an information request.

The intelligence noted that the enemy produces this missile at a number of enterprises across the country, but the main ones are the Tactical Missile Arms Corporation in Korolev, Moscow region, and the Bakhirev State Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

In the period from 2023 to 2025, Russia produced about 300 Grom-1 MAPs.

This missile weighs 594 kg, is 4.2 meters long, and has a warhead weight of 315 kg. The maximum range is 120 kilometers, and the launch altitude is 500-12,000 meters. The average flight speed is 300 m/s, and the maximum deviation from the target is up to 10 meters.

Russia has been using Grom-E1 in the war against Ukraine since 2024. In October of that year, it was reported that the enemy could hit Kharkiv with a hybrid of a Grom-E1 missile and a bomb. There were no casualties then, but houses and cars were damaged.