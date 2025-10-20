Russia launches mass production of 200 km range bombs – military intelligence

In September-October, the Russian Federation developed and put into combat trial use CABs with new control modules

Vadym Skibitskyi (Photo: General Staff)

Russia is launching mass production of new aircraft bombs capable of attacking targets at a distance of up to 200 km. This was announced during the forum "Energy that keeps Ukraine alive" by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.

He said that in September-October, the aggressor state was developing and has now launched a combat trial use of bombs with new control modules.

They can strike at a distance of up to 200 km and are characterized by increased resistance to air defense interference.

Skibitsky recalled that Russia has already hit with such bombs on the Dnipro River and other settlements. According to military intelligence, Russia is already moving to mass production of this type of weapon.

These bombs are called "Grom-1" or "Grom-2", but the essence is the same: the combat range is 150-200 km. Recent tests have shown up to 193 km.

On October 16, the occupiers first struck CABs in Mykolaiv. To the city, two of them flew in bombs.

On October 18, the Russians hit with a jet KAB in Lozova, Kharkiv region. It flew about 130 kilometers.